Motel catches fire in Lee County

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Firefighters from the Lee County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Fairfax Motel on Highway 19 North.
The call came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire Chief David Forrester said they arrived to see heavy smoke coming out of one of the units.
No one was hurt in the fire, but we are told there is significant damage to the inside of the room.
Chief Forrester said the tenants attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher but were unsuccessful.
“The tenants of this room stated that they have left and left a candle burning, and we are sorting through the debris now to determine that was the cause. Do not leave and leave candles unattended. We always encourage people not to do that,” said Forrester.
Chief Forrester also said he wants to remind people to have fire extinguishers in their homes, and frequently check their smoke alarms.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.