Mostly dry until the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Late night rain ending with gradual clearing and lows in the low 60s. Sunshine with a few clouds but overall dry with lower humidity and warm highs in the low 80s.
Late week more clouds with an isolated shower or two as temperatures hold near to slightly above average lows upper 50s low 60s and highs low 80s. Rain chances rise over the weekend as a strong cold front arrives. Rain likely Sunday with some storms possibly strong to severe. Drying and a tad cooler early week.
