Lee Co. ready to move on from debris clean up

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Lee County Co-Manager said now that debris pickup has stopped, it’s time to get back to normal operations throughout the county.
Mike Sistrunk said public works crews spent the last four weeks on 10 to 12 hour shifts picking up storm debris.
The county officially stopped picking up debris from homes last week, and Tuesday they double checked every subdivision in the area.
Now Sistrunk said they’ll focus on repairing roads, filling pot holes, and other normal services.
“We are ready to turn a new page and move on. We really need to get back to doing this stuff again. We want people to enjoy being outside and so this is the best way we can do it,” said Sistrunk.
He said the state is planning to do pickup for people living on state routes.
The landfill is still available for those with debris in their yard.
