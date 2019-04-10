Lee Co. adopts out over 26 animals in March

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Almost a pet a day was adopted in March at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
From March 11 through the 29, all pet fees, excluding chip fees, were waived.
It was to honor the late Commissioner Bill Williams.
Twenty-six animals were adopted and $650 were brought in to the shelter from chip fees.
Officials said events like this have an up and down side to them.
“During this event we did have about three dogs come back. It’s good to have things like this but if they have to invest in on the animal, I think they give it a more forever home and think about it a little more,” said Jackie Grigg, the Lee County Animal Shelter manager
Grigg said adoption fees help support the shelter and also commit the new pet owners to providing a forever home for the animal.
She said it cost the county just over $1,800 in vet bills from the 11 through the 29.
