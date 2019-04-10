Kemp: GA not to stand down until ‘Congress stands up for our farmers’

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp demanded recovery funds Wednesday for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael, according to a release from his office.
“Georgia farmers, who suffered generational losses during Hurricane Michael, are on the verge of bankruptcy,” Kemp said in a release. “Yet a handful of vindictive politicians refuse to end the gridlock and provide the resources these hardworking Americans so desperately need.”
“We refuse to excuse the political games that exploit our farmers and discount the dire situation in Southwest Georgia. We will not settle for gridlock that compromises the future of so many hardworking Georgians. This is not an empty threat from a red state governor. This is a promise — we will not stand down until Congress stands up for our farmers,” said Kemp.
Agriculture is Georgia’s largest and oldest industry, employing one in seven Georgians and contributing $74 billion to the state’s economy annually, the release stated.
Hurricane Michael damaged $2.5 billion in Georgia crops alone, according to the release.
Georgia has received no disaster relief funds appropriated by Congress since the storm, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.