Hotline available for victims of disaster fraud

Hotline available for victims of disaster fraud
A home in Seminole County that was damaged by Hurricane Michael (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | April 10, 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:17 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday marks six months since Hurricane Michael swept through South Georgia.

Homes and buildings were left in shambles — some of the worst damage seen in the WALB viewing area.

Even now, people continue to get repairs, which can cause others to take advantage of the situation.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud’s, which is sponsored by the Department of Justice, sole mission is to field complaints of fraud that comes out of disaster relief efforts.

If you’ve fallen victim to identity or contractor fraud, there’s a disaster fraud hotline that acts like a 911 number to report fraud.

“And that’s the great thing about the national center for disaster fraud is that it fields complaints then routes that information to the prosecuting agency," Charlie Peeler, U.S. district attorney, said.

The number for the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline is (866) 720-5721.

You can also email disaster@leo.gov.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.