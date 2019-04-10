Historic Lowndes County Courthouse renovation continues

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Lowndes County officials are moving forward with plans to renovate the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
The county has collected the $2 million in SPLOST funds for the project.
Architects are also determining the appropriate plans and additional costs associated with those plans.
Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said that the county is considering making the building a welcome center, but there is still nothing set in stone.
“The citizens have seen it sitting empty for a long time, especially since all of our court facilities moved into the new judicial complex that we’re in today. So, we just want to let everyone know that this has been on the forefront of everyone’s mind. It takes a long time to get a historical preservation project to move forward, along with the fact the funding had to be collected," explained Dukes.
Dukes said that they will likely need more SPLOST funds for the project, but that would be considered alongside other SPLOST VIII project options.
Once the architectural plans have been completed, the county commissioners will look at where to go from there.
