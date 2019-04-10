Fake money used to buy items at Albany’s Belk Department Store

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Fake money, that’s what Belk workers at the Albany Mall said they saw recently when a woman bought items using money with Chinese stamps on it.
Some shoppers who go to Belk said they hear about counterfeit dollars going around often, but to hear that a woman walked inside the store and gave the cashier three big dollar bills, has them puzzled.
Albany police said on Saturday, the Loss Prevention Department reported a woman came to the store and bought several items.
According to a police report, a store clerk said a woman handed over three fake $20 bills that looked and felt real but were fake and had Chinese stamps.
Police said the woman told the clerk she was given the bills at her store and thought they were fake because of the stamps, but they were not.
The report also said the clerk told officials that she didn’t think anything about it since the woman comes in the store often.
Now shoppers are warning everyone to check all money before it is used.
“Make sure you check your money. Make sure your employees know how to check money so they can make sure they get the right money and not knowing it’s fake money,” said Alexia Oliver, a shopper.
Albany police said the bills didn’t have any security features associated with the series of bills. They also said all the bills had the same serial number.
WALB spoke with someone from the Loss Prevention Department and they said they’re working to get a statement from the Belk Corporation.
