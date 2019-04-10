DCSS active shooter drill set for Friday morning

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is testing its readiness in the event of an active shooter.
The school system will be conducting an active shooter drill at Monroe High School Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m.
“The plan is designed to test the district’s readiness for critical events, our cooperation with other agencies in Georgia and Dougherty County, and to build confidence among parents that your district and school leaders are serious about keeping your students safe,” the school district wrote on its website.
The school district released what will happen during the drill:
- An actor will enter the building Friday morning.
- Weapon discharge sounds will be simulated.
- Some students have volunteered to act as “injured casualties.”
- Law enforcement and EMS will clear the school and conduct a school evacuation. All students and employees will be taken by bus to a designated offsite location.
- Employees and students will then be temporarily relocated to a large area for check-in procedures before being taken back to school for lunch and for classes to continue.
The school will be placed on “enhanced security measures” around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the school system said.
If a student isn’t in school by that time, the school district said, the school doors will be locked for the duration of the drill.
Law enforcement and government agencies will participate in the drill with school staff.
