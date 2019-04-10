Arlington Police Dept. fully staffed

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - Arlington’s Police Department is fully staffed after operating with one officer for an extended period of time.
The announcement came at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
City leaders also discussed drainage issues they believe are being caused by residents disposing of items improperly.
Council members are preparing a notice asking all community members to not dump grease down their drains, as it is clogging one of the lift-stations.
They say continuing to do so could result in catastrophic results.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.