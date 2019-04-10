Americus Police investigate shooting

By WALB News Team | April 10, 2019 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 7:40 AM

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Police in Americus are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Mark Scott said around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to a person with gunshot wounds.

Scott said they are working the with Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine where the shooting took place and who was involved.

This is a developing story and WALB will update it as more information becomes available.

