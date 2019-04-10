Albany residents concerned after several shots fired in neighborhood

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People who live near the 800 block of Frostcher Street said they’ve been hearing random gunshots within the last couple of days, and now they’re hoping something can be done before it’s too late.
“It’s kind of scary you know, I just pray and ask God to keep the bullets away from me,” said a resident.
One woman, who didn’t want to be seen or disguised on camera, said this past weekend she heard several shots go off close to her home near the 800 block of Frostcher Street.
And another resident said it’s been an often occurrence.
“Once or twice a month probably. I mean it’s an automatic weapon because they’ll do nine shots in a row. Or eight shots in a row,” said Leo Bowersox, an Albany resident.
According to an Albany Police Department report, on Saturday, one man said he saw a suspicious car ride by his home and soon after he heard five gunshots coming from that same car as it drove down the road.
Residents are calling these scenarios scary and odd because they don’t know the purpose behind it.
“I don’t know if they’re just shooting up in the air, clowning or what, but it’s just crazy, really,” said the anonymous resident.
Albany police said they found five hand gun casings in the road and Bowersox said it should all stop as those bullets could’ve went through their homes and ended their lives.
“Somebody is going to get hurt and I don’t know how you’re going to stop it. They just get out there and randomly start shooting,” said Bowersox.
Bowersox, who lives off Mitchell Avenue, said it’s time for people to start reporting more often, as it could be the solution.
“If the police don’t know about it and they hear it coming from the same place, then they can do something about it maybe,” said Bowersox.
But whatever it is, residents are saying enough is enough.
“I wish it would stop because life is just too short to be leaving here because of somebody is playing with a gun,” said the resident.
Albany police said there are no suspects at this time and this is still an active case.
However, in the meantime, residents are calling on more police to stake out in their area around the clock.
