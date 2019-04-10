Albany man says he was shot leaving house of woman he met on Facebook

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man said he was shot by a person or persons in an SUV on West Gordon Avenue, Monday.
According to an APD incident report, Jwan King was leaving a West Gordon Avenue residence, that was the home of a woman he met on Facebook last week, when he said an SUV of an unknown make and model pulled up behind him, and someone started shooting at him.
King told officers he ran from the SUV towards his apartment on W. Gordon Avenue, the report said.
APD said King was shot in his left thigh.
King then called 911 and reported the shooting. He told police he didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him “because he only goes to work and stays at home,” according to the report.
King also told officers that he heard multiple gunshots simultaneously, “as if there were multiple shooters.”
APD said King could not provide police with any information about the woman’s house he was at, because his cellphone didn’t have any battery left. He also couldn’t give police a description of the weapon.
King was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This case is still active and has been given to APD’s Investigation Unit. Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
