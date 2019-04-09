Thomas County recognizes National Victims’ of Crimes Awareness Week

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - During Thomas County’s ceremony to honor the National Crime Victims’ Awareness Week, one victim recalls the day her loved ones were involved in a fatal car crash.
Annette Sparrow’s husband, brother-in-law and granddaughter were hit head on because the other driver was driving under the influence.
Her brother-in-law tragically died at the scene of the accident.
Today, her husband and granddaughter continue to fight through the injuries they endure nearly six years ago.
Sparrow said they’ve attended this event every year since.
“It gives me the strength to help somebody else when they’re going through tragedy, to let them know that God will be right there for you," said Sparrow.
Which is exactly what she did as she spoke to the families in the audience.
And unfortunately for some, their cases have yet to be solved.
Law enforcement agents encourage you to call your local crime stoppers, if you know anything about the crimes happening where you live.
Until and after the case is solved Glover said, “We’re never going to give up, we’re always going to be here. We’re going to fight the fight with you. We’re going to fight for you and we’re going to fight with you, and to stay strong."
