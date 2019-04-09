Summer groundbreaking still expected for Lee Co. hospital

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee County leaders said major announcements are coming about the Lee County Medical Center (LCMC).
Winston Oxford, with the Lee County Development Authority, said the county still expects to break ground on the hospital this summer.
LCMC is set to be built on the site of the former Grand Island Golf Course.
Oxford said developers are still in talks about what will be built on the 150 acres around the hospital.
“We very sincerely feel like we’ll have a groundbreaking sometime this summer and I really think in the next 60 to 90 days you’ll hear some big announcements coming from the hospital,” said Oxford.
Oxford said he couldn’t release any announcements at the moment because none are set in stone.
The hospital is expected to bring over 350 jobs to the area once it’s complete.
