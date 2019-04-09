Strong storms possible early Tuesday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Late Monday the SPC placed SWGA in a slight risk for strong-severe storms early Tuesday. Through the early morning hours storms will increase in coverage and intensity with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes. The first round of storms move out mid-morning however more are likely through the afternoon.
Midweek brings drier conditions for the later half with lows upper 50s to low 60s and highs low 80s. Rain chances return Friday through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.