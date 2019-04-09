Southern Regional Tech student wins inventure prize

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Two trophies and $25,000 made its way from Atlanta to Thomasville Tuesday.
A student at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) competed in a state-wide inventure competition, and won.
Now, Ben Huntzinger, a paraplegic and welding student at SRTC is in the process of buying more tools and starting the patent process.
All with the goal to produce more sustainable wheelchairs.
He said it can withstand a more rugged lifestyle than the traditional wheelchair.
Huntzinger said there’s a huge hole in the market for a device such as the one he’s created.
He told us getting to this point was everything but easy.
“If you have a dream and you feel like in your heart it’s worth pursuing, passionately, then you should do it. Because this is something I used to dream about and it’s taking shape," said Huntzinger.
Huntzinger told us he has plans to move the construction out of his truck and into a shop, with employees helping him along the way.
He said this chair changed his world and he hopes he can do the same for others, now that he has additional help.
