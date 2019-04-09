Seen this car? Investigators say someone inside shot skating rink door

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on an unknown driver and yellow vehicle that shot at the Stardust Skate Center. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | April 9, 2019 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 3:15 PM

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a person who shot the glass door a skating rink, from a car.

On April 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an unknown person driving a small yellow vehicle, pulled into the parking lot at Stardust Skate Center, 2881 Ledo Rd.

Authorities are looking for this car. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)
The person then stopped the vehicle in front of the entry doors and shot the glass, causing it to shatter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477.

