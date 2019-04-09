Seen this car? Investigators say someone inside shot skating rink door

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a person who shot the glass door a skating rink, from a car.
On April 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an unknown person driving a small yellow vehicle, pulled into the parking lot at Stardust Skate Center, 2881 Ledo Rd.
The person then stopped the vehicle in front of the entry doors and shot the glass, causing it to shatter, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477.
