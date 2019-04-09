New Albany organization aims to help keep kids out of trouble

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A new organization will host a workshop in hopes of keeping young boys busy learning, and out of trouble.
The "X" for Boys organization invites those under 18, to an Oil Change Workshop next weekend and they need as many kids as possible to participate.
The founder said kids will learn how to do oil and filter changes on working cars.
The organizer said youth will also be equipped with trade skills, tools to handle life situations and tips to stay on the right path.
“It will be something good for the kids to get out on the weekend and something to do. I just try to find something for them to do instead of getting involved in something that you don’t have no business,” said King Randall, founder and CEO of the "X" for Boys.
The event will kick-off a series of events for the organization.
The group plans on holding multiple events in months to come on roofing and other trades.
The Oil Change Workshop will be held Saturday, April 20 at 817 McIntosh Road.
It will start at 10 a.m. and food and drinks will be provided.
The organization is also seeking more male chaperons who could participate and show support.
If you would like to participate or attend the workshop, you can call (229) 999-3246 or email the organization at emergingking@gmail.com.
