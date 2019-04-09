Mosquito’s may come faster after rain showers

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Not many mosquito complaints have come into the Dougherty County Public Works Office so far, but specialists said those bugs are on their way.
Crews have been treating standing water spots in the county and also planting traps where mosquitoes hatch.
Environmental Control Manager Donell Mathis told WALB there have not been many complaints about mosquitoes so far this year, but they are prepared to take on what could come after the rain showers we’ve had recently.
“Due to weather and due to the amount of mosquitoes we are getting, we could be out spraying at least five days a week due to the amount of mosquitoes that we are getting. If the number goes down, we can cut back on our spraying,” said Mathis.
Mathis said when they do start spraying, people should wait at least 15 minutes before coming back outside, to help prevent any more mosquito problems once they finish spraying.
