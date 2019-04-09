Modern Gas acquires Knight’s Appliances

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One of Albany’s oldest family-owned businesses now has a new owner.
Modern Gas announced it has acquired Knight’s Appliances. Both businesses have a family-owned history dating back to the mid-1950s and 60s respectively.
Appliance sales will be located at both Modern Gas, 1335 Hwy 82 West, and Knights Appliances on Slappey until May 1 tentatively, when all sales will be housed in one location at Modern Gas.
A news release said with similar retail strategies and customer bases, the merger of Knight’s Appliances and Modern Gas made sense with the future plans of each company. Their goal is to continue to capitalize on the extensive customer base of each company, expand product lines and offer local customers the opportunity for top quality service and knowledge that is hard to find in the big box stores and online retailers.
“Our desire at Modern Gas is to continue to offer customers the opportunity to the best products on the market today," Mark Holloway, Modern Gas president, said. "Whether it is a gas grill or gas-powered clothes dryer, we want southwest Georgia to think ‘Modern Gas’ when shopping for their home. When looking to expand, acquiring Chuck [Knight], his team, their knowledge and customer base, it just made sense with our business model. We are excited about the changes ahead for our business and what that means for what we can offer to the community.”
“The entire team at Knight’s Appliances is excited to be joining Modern Gas," Chuck Knight, former Knight’s Appliances president and new vice president of retail sales. “This change will allow all of us the opportunity to continue working with our loyal customers while helping to grow even more customers for the future.”
