Man pleads guilty in Albany ’apparent assassination attempt’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One man pleaded guilty after a woman was left paralyzed in an “apparent assassination attempt” last year in Albany, according to Greg Edwards, Dougherty County district attorney.
Edwards said Jarrod Brown pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting of Andrea Willis at the Brother’s Corner convenience store on May 29, 2018.
Brown was indicted, along with Darrell Eiland, in December.
Dontavius Hudson has also been charged in the attack.
Edwards said information from Brown’s plea will lead to additional charges against more people in this case.
Brown’s sentence has been set, however, it is dependent on his full cooperation during the court actions against his co-defendants throughout the rest of this case, according to Edwards.
Edwards said he expects more arrests and additional charges to be filed in the coming days.
