Keep Colquitt Co. beautiful seeks volunteers

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - This is a call to all Colquitt County businesses and community members alike to help keep Colquitt County beautiful.
The Moultrie Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help clean-up some of the high traffic areas throughout the city.
Several groups will be formed and will head out the week of April 22.
Director Tommie Beth Willis said they need all hands on deck when it comes to the upkeep of the city.
"If you have a team of people that you like to put together we can help you either select an area in the community that needs some trash picked up or if you have an area that you would like to target yourself, let us know,” said Willis.
The city plans to clean up along Veterans Expressway.
Volunteers will also be sent out into select communities to pick-up liter there as well.
