Illegal animal dumping adds to over-populated shelters in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The illegal dumping of animals has one South Georgia organization sending a message.
Moultrie Humane Society board member Tonya Dean said there is an overflow of stray animals throughout Colquitt County.
And instead of taking care of those animals or having them rescued, they are being released on the side of the road.
Staff with the Moultrie Humane Society said pet owners should have their pets spayed and neutered to prevent this problem from continuing.
“A lot of people are doing what we call dumping. They were dumping them on the side of the road or on a dirt road or there’s certain areas in the county they will dump them. And then they will end up at the shelter anyways,” said Dean.
Dean encourages people to either sponsor or adopt to help clear the shelter and to provide them with a forever home.
Our partners at the Moultrie Observer report that under a new plan the city of Moultrie and Colquitt County Humane Society would bring in financial support and help organize the management of the agency.
If this plan is approved by the city council, and Colquitt County commission, the humane society’s board would become active on July 1.
The city and county have both pledged to donate $100,000 each per year for animal control service.
The humane society board approved the proposal.
The next county commission meeting will be in mid-April.
