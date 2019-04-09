Former Thomasville resident, Deanna Shirey, remembered during ceremony

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Nearly a year ago, a community was rocked to its core as dozens of law enforcement agents worked tirelessly to find a man who now faces more than 20 charges, including malice murder.
The maximum penalty for that charge is the death penalty.
Robert Carter II is accused in the death of a former missing woman, Deanna Shirey.
Investigators said he also held a family hostage in Ochlocknee and a woman hostage in Thomasville.
District Attorney, Brad Shealy, told us he hopes to get this case in front of the Thomas County grand jury in May.
Carter is accused in three separate crimes, each happening within days of each other.
Shealy said all three will be presented under one case file.
Carter’s case resurfaces, Tuesday, because of Thomas County’s National Crime Victims’ Awareness Week.
Officers said during this ceremony, they’re also reminded of the horror they say Carter brought to this community.
They said the discovery of Deanna Shirey’s body, buried in Carter’s backyard, stunned the City of Thomasville in July 2018.
Thomasville Police Major, Wade Glover, told us this case captured the attention and support from several counties, because people were so terrified.
“There were people in our viewing area, jurisdiction, that were actually scared. They were almost held hostage to leave their homes because they feared this person and trying to attack them," said Glover.
Major Glover reminds everyone that Tuesday’s event is to honor the victims and help one another as they continue to heal.
In the front of the room was a table with several crime victims.
In a special moment during the candle lit vigil, one of Shirey’s daughters represented the family, lighting a candle for her mom.
We will continue to update you as this case continues.
