Former Atlanta Falcons players to host football camp at Monroe High

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Young football fans, get ready!
The Atlanta Falcons will hosting a free football camp Wednesday, April 10 at Monroe High School, which is located at 900 Lippitt Avenue.
Although Monroe football staff say they aren’t aware of which players will lead the camp, we’re told they are former players of the team.
Players will teach children ages 7 to 13, the fundamentals of football, football tackling technique, how to avoid injuries and other football and life skills.
Monroe’s head football coach says this will be a time for kids to connect with players and build their character.
“One other thing that this camp also teaches other than the fundamentals of football, it also has a course in character education. So that’s a big plus,” said Charles Truitt, Monroe Head Football Coach. "They’re going to teach the game of football, but also have a session for character building...character education.
The camp will be held on Monroe’s football field Wednesday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The coach says it’s not too late to pre-register for the free camp.
