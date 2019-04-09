Flags dedicated to honor crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Close to 400 violent crime victims, that’s the number of cases the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office said they’ve handled from January to March this year.
They’re honoring them for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
On Monday, they planted flags for each of the 397 cases, in the garden outside the courthouse.
It’s a way to honor the rights of crime victims and remember those who’ve died.
Staff said this is an important week to show victims that law enforcement, attorneys and community leaders care.
“It’s to recognize victims of crime, to put the awareness out there that they do matter. The community cares about them, our community partners, prosecutors, law enforcement as well as victim advocates. We all play a role in caring for them,” said Tonya Hall, the director of victim services with the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office.
Staff are giving out orange and blue ribbons this week at the courthouse as they continue to honor crime victims all week.
Below are some of the other events planned for National Crime Victims’ Rights week:
- Tuesday morning there will be a planting of seeds of justice at the Kay Hind Senior Center at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, there will be a bake sale and a proclamation and wreath dedication ceremony at the Albany Government Center. The Proclamation and Wreath Dedication Ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. and the Bake Sale will start at 2 p.m.
- Thursday night there will be a Vigil of Remembrance and Hope at 6 p.m.
- And the events will wrap up on Friday with a family fun night at Strikers Bowling Center beginning at 6 p.m.
