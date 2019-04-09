Deerfield-Windsor host volunteer fair for students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Deerfield-Windsor School had twenty local nonprofits in their gym Tuesday to show students all the different opportunities to volunteer.
Deerfield begin teaching in elementary grades the importance of giving back to the community and each student has to complete at least fifty-five volunteer hours before they can graduate.
Senior Rebecca Hughes is getting ready to graduate and says she went well beyond her fifty-five hours because she loves giving back to the community that has watched her grow.
“To have the opportunity to learn about other nonprofit organizations where they can get involved and really give back to the community that has helped them become who they are," says Hughes.
Hughes says she will be attending The University of Georgia in the fall and looks forward to volunteering in college.
