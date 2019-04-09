Dawson makes progress on road projects

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - The City of Dawson is making progress on a few road projects in the city.
Interim City Manager James Woods said the city will probably use SPLOST money to fix water leaks that have damaged the roads.
Woods said the city will probably use T-SPLOST money toward fixing pot holes. He said that the city has already fixed five water leaks in the past week that were damaging roads in Dawson.
“I can ride all around town and if I do not turn down the right street, I might miss something. But the public, as good citizens, can be actively involved and we can, together, make a difference for Dawson," said Woods.
Woods does not know when exactly the city will be finished with the road projects.
