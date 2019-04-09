City commissioners to vote on downtown hotel project

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Happening Tuesday morning Albany city commissioners will vote on a multi-million dollar downtown development project.
If approved, the former Water, Gas and Light building will transform into a hotel, restaurant, and more.
For this deal to go through city commissioners will have to approve a $3 million loan to refurbish 207 Pine Avenue, but only if they think this project will help strengthen downtown.
The former WG&L building has been empty for about two years, but that could soon change.
The Downtown Development Authority approved on Monday a more than $13 million project to transform the historic six story building into a boutique hotel, restaurant, and data center.
One Albanian approves of the proposed changes.
“I’m happy to hear they have plans for doing something with the building rather than it just sitting there. We have enough buildings around here that are eyesores already,” explained Marcus Harris.
Harris wants to see progress.
“The fact that they have a plan in motion for it, I think that that is a great thing,” said Harris.
Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said this deal will not only create more than 40 jobs, but it could also strengthen business growth.
“This project is a huge economic changer for downtown Albany. It is going to take a property that has been off the tax rolls for years and actually put it back on the tax roll,” said Gaskins.
Gaskins believes the 88 room hotel will draw more businesses to Albany, and even create some friendly competition.
“I think actually adding hotel rooms to the environment brings in more conferences, more conference spaces, more meetings, and more opportunities for the hotels in the community to partner so we can bring in other types of events as well,” explained Gaskins.
As for the future, Harris hopes to see more downtown advancements.
“I love Albany, I’ve been in Albany for most of my life so I plan on staying here so I definitely want to see this city grow and succeed," said Harris.
Albany city commissioners will convene at 8:30 Tuesday morning.
If approved, the timeline estimates a grand opening for the hotel in January 2021.
