Camilla solar project is under construction

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Construction has begun construction on Invenergy’s 160-megawatt Southern Oak Solar Energy Center in Mitchell County.
Located just northwest of Camilla, Southern Oak was developed by Invenergy and construction efforts are being led by Renewable Energy Systems (RES).
The project will generate enough electricity to power more than 30,000 American homes every year. The energy will serve Georgia Power customers.
“The Southern Oak project is a phenomenal economic development opportunity for Mitchell County” said Paige Gilchrist, Executive Director of the Mitchell County Development Authority. “We’re excited to work alongside Invenergy, RES and Georgia Power to modernize Georgia’s energy grid while creating jobs and investing in Georgia communities.”
The project will create 400 construction jobs at peak construction and will employ up to three full-time operations and maintenance employees once operational.
In addition to the investment to build the project, Southern Oak will directly inject an estimated $12 million into the local economy in the first 10 years of operation through tax payments, lease payments to participating landowners, and wages and benefits for employees.
In 2018 alone, Invenergy directly invested more than $160 million into communities like Mitchell County across the country where they are developing, building or operating sustainable energy projects.
“Invenergy is excited to partner with Mitchell County and pleased that Southern Oak has entered this phase of project development,” said Matt Levine, lead project developer at Invenergy. “We’re ready to start delivering clean, sustainable energy and continue delivering economic benefits to the community for years to come."
With the recent start of construction, the project is on track and could be online as early as the end of this year.
