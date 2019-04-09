APD seeking person of interest in South Van Buren homicide, assault

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of one and the assault of another, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Jamarious Wright, aka “Mero,” is being sought by APD in the death of Jontavious Price, 24, and on an aggravated assault charge of a 19-year-old.
Wright has a listed address in Lee County but is known to frequent the Gillespie and Shadowlawn areas.
Wright is 6′2 and weighs about 252 pounds.
Wright has two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court, according to APD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.