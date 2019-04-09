APD investigating Vick Street incident

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a report of a fight and a gunshots heard call in the same area Tuesday.
APD responded initially near the 300 block of Vick Street to a fight in progress around 11:59 a.m.
A shots fired call in the area also came in to dispatch, according to APD. On arrival, police found no one injured.
Around 12:29 p.m., a medical unit reported a man with a gunshot wound to his hip arrived at the hospital, APD officials said.
The man, in his twenties, was dropped off by a female that left the scene.
APD is working to confirm if he is the victim in the same incident.
WALB will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.