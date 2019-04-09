Albany police search for person of interest in 2017 homicide

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help officers find a person of interest in a 2017 homicide case.
Cortezee Jermaine Tullis, of Americus, is wanted for questioning by APD in the shooting death of Nicholas Gillison, according to APD’s Facebook page.
Gillison was shot at his home on Massydale Lane on September 20, 2017.
Albany police said Gillison was shot in the head and in the chest.
Gillison died in the hospital two days later.
Police are searching for Tullis, who they say weighs about 150 lbs and is 5′9″.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or you can ask to speak with an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
You could get a reward if you have a tip that leads to Tullis’ location, according to APD.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.