Albany police need your help solving 2018 unsolved murders

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - “Come forward,” that’s the plea Albany police are sending to ask the public for help in solving Meesha Patel’s murder case.
Patel was killed outside Devi’s Convenience Store on November 10, 2018.
The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Robbery and Homicide Unit said they’ve been following leads for months, but still need your help getting Patel’s killer off the streets.
Recently, APD posted a plea on Facebook, for anyone who knows about this incident to check their moral compass and help bring justice to the family.
If you remember, Patel was shot after an attempted car-jacking, according to police.
Officers said as Patel and her husband were leaving the store on Palmyra Road, the person tried to open the driver’s side door of their car, but the driver drove off.
That's when the person shot Patel.
Many in the community who knew Patel, have been shaken for months and they’re ready for peace.
“I think it’s very sad. It saddens me because if that was my family or my family members, I would want someone to come forth and tell what they know. Let my family know what they knew on the situation or incident. So I think it’s very sad,” said Renita Jones, an Albany resident.
Albany police said there are two other unsolved homicides from 2018.
They are still looking to solve Dominic Hunt’s case. He was shot to death on Dervan Street on August 20.
Police are also working to solve Gary Jefferies’ homicide, who was killed August 11 after answering the door to a home on West Mercer Avenue.
If you know anything about any of these cases you can provide information anonymously.
To give a tip without revealing you identity, you can call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
