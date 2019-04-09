Albany Humane Society gearing up for annual fundraiser

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society is gearing up for their annual Bark At The Moon fundraiser.
The fundraising event is Thursday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pretoria Fields.
Albany Humane Society Board Member May Gillespie, says this event is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Gillespie says there will be a silent auction, raffles, food, and definitely a dog friendly event.
“The funds go to help us take care of all of our animals and we have about two hundred and fifty out there now and it goes for their food. vetting, vaccines, care, staff the whole operations, so we really need this to help out with our funds," says Gillespie.
Tickets are $30. You can purchase those at the Albany Humane Society or at the door the day of the event.
