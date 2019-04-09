Albany-Dougherty Co. NAACP to reorganize

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is making its way back into one South Georgia community.
It’s been some time since there has been an Albany-Dougherty County Branch of the NAACP.
That’s what inspired an East Albany pastor to get the ball rolling on an organization he said is crucial to this community.
Pastor Joshua Nelson is serving as the interim president of the organization.
Nelson told WALB from the people he’s spoken with, there is already some type of NAACP operating in the city and he wants them to have a place to network.
Historically, the NAACP served as a central hub to represent all people and gave them a voice.
Nelson said his goal is to always have a branch in Albany because of the good it can bring to the area.
“Here in Albany, there are people who are disenfranchised and are the results of inequities that have happened in the city. We talk about racial injustice, we talk about economic instability, food insecurities, all of these things that we need to put our shoulders together and fight,” said Nelson.
Nelson said they do plan on collaborating with former members of the organization to continue pushing their legacy forward.
If you would like to become a member of the NAACP, you can visit the Albany Civil Rights Institute at 326 W Whitney Avenue for an application.
There is a $30 per year participation fee.
The organization’s first event will be a town hall held Albany State University’s Peace Hall in room 12.
The focus of the town hall is to hear the community’s issues and what the people want the NAACP to address.
On May 11, the NAACP will hold a Civil Rights Advocacy Training aimed to empower members and officers to fight injustices. This will be held at the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
The organization also plans to hold a formal election for new board officers.
Current positions include Nelson as the interim president, Sherrell Byrd as the interim secretary and Demetrius Young as the interim treasurer.
You can follow the Albany-Dougherty County NAACP Branch on Facebook, or reach the organization at (229) 321-0208.
