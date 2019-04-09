Albany City Commission OKs next step in downtown redevelopment project

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany city commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday morning to a multi-million dollar downtown development project that will rejuvenate the old Gordon Hotel, which served as the headquarters for Albany WG&L for the last four decades.
The city commission approved a $3 million loan to refurbish 207 Pine Avenue, the memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Albany Downtown Development Authority for the redevelopment of the building. Matt Fuller, Ward 2 commissioner, abstained from the vote.
The building will transform into a hotel, restaurant, and more.
The former WG&L building has been empty for about two years.
The Albany Downtown Development Authority approved on Monday a more than $13 million project to transform the historic six-story building into a boutique hotel, restaurant and data center, and to sell the property for $100,000.
One Albany resident approves of the proposed changes.
“I’m happy to hear they have plans for doing something with the building rather than it just sitting there," Marcus Harris said. "We have enough buildings around here that are eyesores already.”
Harris wants to see progress.
“The fact that they have a plan in motion for it, I think that that is a great thing,” Harris said.
Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said this deal will not only create more than 40 jobs, but it could also strengthen business growth.
“This project is a huge economic changer for downtown Albany. It is going to take a property that has been off the tax rolls for years and actually put it back on the tax roll,” Gaskins said.
Gaskins believes the 88 room hotel will draw more businesses to Albany, and even create some friendly competition.
“I think actually adding hotel rooms to the environment brings in more conferences, more conference spaces, more meetings, and more opportunities for the hotels in the community to partner so we can bring in other types of events as well,” the downtown manager said.
As for the future, Harris said he hopes to see more downtown advancements.
“I love Albany, I’ve been in Albany for most of my life so I plan on staying here so I definitely want to see this city grow and succeed," Harris said.
If approved, the timeline estimates a grand opening for the hotel in January 2021.
