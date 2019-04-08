USAF promotes So. GA native

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman Amanda Ivey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the Joint Hometown News Service announced Monday
Ivey completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ivey is a 2017 graduate of Baconton Community Charter High School,in Baconton.
