Thomasville police: Traffic stops often lead to drug citations

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Several misdemeanor drug citations have just been made in Thomasville.
Officers said a majority of these charges came from traffic stops.
Police said that traffic stops aren’t always initiated based on the suspicion of driving under the influence.
A recent case started after the officer was alerted that a driver was driving with expired tags.
Thomasville Police Maj. Wade Glover said multiple patrol officers use a software called “License Plate Recognition” to inform them of just that.
“If a vehicle drives by, that LPR system will read that tag and registration and it will automatically alert the officer if something was wrong with the tag,” said Glover.
Glover said once the traffic stop begins, the discovery of drugs typically follows. Which is exactly what happened in this case.
The arresting officer found marijuana in the car, so the driver was charged with possession of marijuana.
Glover said these scenarios happen far too often.
“It’s unfortunate that people don’t realize how many other people they’re putting at risk by driving under those conditions, whether it be alcohol or drugs,” said Glover.
Glover said just over the weekend, this scenario, where a traffic stop leads to drug offenses, happened four times.
Glover said they believe marijuana usage will stay at a minimum because he doesn’t suspect the people they just charged for using these drugs are also selling them.
