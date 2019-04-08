Strong storms possible Tuesday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A rather wet and stormy start to the work. The first line of storms moved through late afternoon followed by a weaker second line which brought brief heavy rain before ending early evening. Mostly dry until after midnight when more rain and storms move east. A few strong storms early Tuesday morning and then again Tuesday afternoon. SPC has most of SWGA in a marginal risk while our northeast counties are in a slight risk for strong storms with damaging winds and small hail.