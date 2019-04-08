Strong storms possible Tuesday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A rather wet and stormy start to the work. The first line of storms moved through late afternoon followed by a weaker second line which brought brief heavy rain before ending early evening. Mostly dry until after midnight when more rain and storms move east. A few strong storms early Tuesday morning and then again Tuesday afternoon. SPC has most of SWGA in a marginal risk while our northeast counties are in a slight risk for strong storms with damaging winds and small hail.
Midweek brings drier conditions for the later half with lows upper 50s to low 60s and highs low 80s. Still warm as rain chances return Friday through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.