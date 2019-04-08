Researchers capture massive 17-foot snake in South Florida

(Gray News) – National Park Service rangers recently wrangled a record-setting Burmese python from Big Cypress National Preserve.
“This female was over 17-feet long, weighed 140 pounds, and contained 73 developing eggs,” the preserve’s Facebook page said.
“She is the largest python ever removed from Big Cypress National Preserve -- and she was caught because of research and a new approach to finding pythons.”
Burmese pythons are an invasive species in South Florida with an estimated tens of thousands of them living in the Everglades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. They’re native to Asia, from eastern India through Vietnam and southern China. They’re also found on the islands of Java.
Scientists are using new methods to track and catch the snakes that are a threat to native wildlife.
“Using male pythons with radio transmitters allows the team to track the male to locate breeding females,” the preserve said.
“The team tracked one of the sentinel males with the transmitter and found this massive female nearby.”
Florida considers the snakes such a problem it’s encouraging the public to get involved too.
Watch out, pythons. The park rangers and people of Florida are coming for you.
