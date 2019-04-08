Recent fights at Colquitt Co. High School catches community’s attention

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Arguments that start over social media are ending at Colquitt County High School (CCHS), according to school resource officers.
Now, city leaders are calling for an end to this behavior.
Two fights in just two days involved 13 people at Colquitt County High School.
That number may not seem high to some, but Moultrie city leaders are desperate for this behavior to stop.
Many people said this is an ongoing issue at the school.
“I call for the whole community to get involved. Let’s start helping with parenting, mentorship,” said Pastor and Moultrie Councilman Cornelius Ponder.
Ponder said he hates that these fights are increasing.
“It was depressing,” said Ponder.
Ponder said he was appalled after hearing, then seeing a fight at CCHS had gone viral.
The most recent fight has now captured the attention of the community.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Sergeant Todd Myrick said all 10 people involved were arrested.
"It is very disturbing to have a school that children feel it is OK to turn that atmosphere into something so violent,” said Ponder.
WALB has yet to hear back from the school’s superintendent about what will happen to those involved and what the school is doing to stop the fights.
Ponder said it’s the outcome that has the most impact on the students.
"Children are going to school, thinking there are no repercussions or they’re no longer afraid of the repercussions to their actions,” said Ponder.
Sgt. Myrick said four school resource officers constantly monitor the high school. He said some fights even break out right in front of them.
Myrick believes students may be so caught up in their emotions they forget about the consequences.
The school board and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have plans to address the growing concerns.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.