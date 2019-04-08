New hotel, data center coming to downtown Albany

“As a developer and entrepreneur, I thrive on opportunities that connect people, community and technology," Jason Benedict with J Car Development said. "Downtown Albany is full of what I call ‘untapped opportunities’ and the 207 Pine Avenue property is just one among many of those opportunities. This project will be the first and only one of its kind, and it will integrate technology and development in a way that’s never been done before. We are excited to work with the city to bring this ‘Dual Powered Redevelopment Project’ to Downtown Albany, Georgia.”