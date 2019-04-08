Loyal WALB viewer remembers us from the beginning

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Theda Layton turned 100 years old on Sunday and recalls watching us when we first started broadcasting 65 years ago.
After 100 years she continues to call Southwest Georgia home.
She said her faith in God is what allowed her to see another day.
“Grace of God, About seven years ago I was sick, real sick and I asked God for more time," said Layton.
She said the southern heat is what kept her in South Georgia all these years.
She lives independently in Pelham with family and friends nearby.
After making several impacts in Pelham, she now spends her days playing the card game rummy.
