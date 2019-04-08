Lee Co. population grows 12.51 percent since last census

Leesburg, GA (WALB) -Lee County continues to grow in population.
According to a 2010 census, Lee county’s population was just under 30,000 however county leaders say since then the numbers have increased.
County leaders say 1,400 new addresses were added over the last eight years which increased the growth to 12.51 percent.
- According to 2010 county documents, just over 10,000 of the 28,000 Lee County residents live within a household.
- Just over 1,000 people live in group quarters like nursing homes.
- Between 2010 and 2017, 239 new single-family homes were built.
- Last year alone 140 were built.
County leaders say for twenty years, Lee County schools have helped bring people into the area.
They say that's not the only driving force.
“We have new infrastructure, new roads being put in, the utilities authority expanding, public water and sewer to these facilities and we’re seeing very well planned and very well built out commercial, residential, institutional development,” said Lee County Planning Director, Rozanne Braswell.
Others say new businesses also attribute to the growth.
“When a new business comes, there’s employees, so I would say between the education and businesses,” says Lisa Davis, Lee Co. Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce Vice President.
Apartments are also in high demand in Lee County.
“Over the last year we built 240 apartment homes. In 11 months, we leased all of them and currently have a paid wait list for them,” says Kimberly Tabb, Greystone at Oakland Property Manager.
They’re also gearing up for next year’s census and want more accurate numbers.
County documents say only 86 percent of the county mailed back their census reports.
They say not all residents were added in the census and some neighborhoods did not participate in the last count.
They say around 5 percent of children, under the age of five, were not counted and it really impacts the community.
“For every individual counted in the census, a community is allocated $1,339 per person,” said Braswell.
They will discuss the future plans for the 2020 census Tuesday, April 16 starting at 10 a.m.
