Lee Co. family displaced after early morning fire

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - A family in Lee County is displaced Monday morning after their house caught fire overnight.
Lee County firefighters responded to a house fire around 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane. The fire was out by 3 a.m.
Fire Chief David Forrester said the family was home during the fire but no one was injured. He said once the sun comes up they’ll be able to determine the cause of the fire.
Forrester said the fire was on the second floor and burned through the roof. He said the fire appeared to start in the ceiling above a child’s bedroom.
Forrester said they are working to see if the family needs Red Cross assistance.
