Have you seen this man?

ALMA, GA (WALB) - The Alma-Bacon Co. Crime Suppression Unit is on the look out for German Soto, 22.
His height is 5’ 10”, Weight: 150. He is a Hispanic man with short hair.
His last known address was 153 Anona Avenue, Alma. He could be driving a blue 2006 to 2009 Nissan Maxima.
Soto is wanted for Aggravated Assault (Family Violence Act), Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree, Simple Battery (Family Violence Act), and Interference with a 911 Call.
He should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, please contact the Alma-Bacon County Suppression Unit at (912) 632-8751 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.
