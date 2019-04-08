Flint Rivers Trails collection continues to grow with new trail

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Flint Rivers Trails collection continues to grow.
The Albany Sasser Rail Trail is projected to officially open and be complete in April 2020.
Leaders from Lee and Dougherty County want to give the public a chance to preview the trails before that day.
On Sunday they held a preview event to give locals a chance to hike, bike, walk or run the newest trail.
“This trail segment will eventually be paved 12-foot wide, a paved trail all the way here from Fussell Road eventually all the way to Sasser and downtown Albany," said Dougherty County District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray.
Albany city leaders believe the four mile trail will bring tourists and help boost the economy.
“It will be a real asset for Southwest Georgia because we’ll be the first city in this area to have a walking trail," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.
The trail was originally a train route, giving it the name Albany Sasser Rail Trail.
The train rails are long gone and now will host footprints of walkers runners and bikers.
Cyclist Chris Smith came out to the preview and said, “This is a wonderful amenity for the city. This is gonna be a superb thing.”
“My brother, my momma and my brother and my Dee-Dee. Probably gonna take a smooth ride, yes," said Neila Kunkle, 5, and her brother Evan, 8.
The trail starts on Fussell Road near Grand Island drive.
The four mile trail ends on Oakland Road.
County leaders said the trail will have resting spots along with many other amenities for visitors once the trail officially opens.
South Georgia Rails to Trails staff said the trail will be off limits to motorized vehicles.
