Mild to warm & breezy with plenty of clouds Today. The afternoon turns increasingly stormy. Storms could produce damaging winds and small hail. There's a marginal risk of severe storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday. Sunshine returns mid week and lasts most of the rest of the week. Mornings cool into the 50s, but afternoons warm into the 80s with lower humidity. Clouds and rain chances build this weekend.